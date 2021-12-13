How Jalen Ramsey, COVID Absences Shifted Spread Between Rams-Cardinals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Rams may have just found out last minute that they won’t have their full lineup when Los Angeles takes on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.

Los Angeles placed five players on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Monday Night Football clash, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Rams will be without the services of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein and defensive back Dont’e Deayon.

Of this list Ramsey stands out the most, but overall this is a serious hit for the Rams who could fall out of contention for the NFC West title with a loss. The Cardinals currently sit atop the division at 10-2 with a two-game advantage over the 8-4 Rams.

Both oddsmakers and sports bettors quickly picked up on the Rams’ COVID-19 issues and the betting prices have changed to reflect it. Prior to the news, Los Angeles was viewed as a two-point underdog (-110), but after the development the line moved slightly to Arizona -3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

While a one-point difference isn’t a massive swing, it’s somewhat notable given the fact it came last minute. It also shows what the loss of Ramsey, and the four other players, could mean to the Rams.