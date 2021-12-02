How Rookie QB Mac Jones Inspires Patriots Teammate Jakobi Meyers

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is barely halfway through with his first NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback already is leading by example.

Jakobi Meyers, one of Jones’ favorite targets, explained the multiple sides of the 23-year-old during an appearance Thursday on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Max.” The third-year wide receiver finds Jones very personable, but when it’s time to get down to business, the 2021 first-rounder is extremely focused and operates with the highest of expectations.

“I mean, he’s a fun-loving dude, goofy guy. But at the end of the day, when it’s time to go, he’ll be locked in,” Meyers said. “So, we’re out at practice and there’s a bad rep, he’ll be the first person to scream, ‘We got to do that again!’ It just kind of inspires you to go out there and be perfect. He plays hard, he works hard off the field. But at the same time, he’s a cool dude that you know you can talk to.”

Jones seemingly has drawn nothing but rave reviews from Patriots players and coaches since he arrived in Foxboro back in the spring. And with each passing game, New England appears more and more fortunate to have landed Jones with the 15th overall pick in the draft.

Bill Belichick and Co. need Jones’ best week of preparation to date leading up to Monday night. New England and the Buffalo Bills will wrap up Week 13 in primetime with first place in the AFC East on the line.