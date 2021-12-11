How Tom Brady Can Help Patriots In Buccaneers-Bills Week 14 Game

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Patriots have a bye week, New England fans have been given yet another reason to tune in to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

In Week 14, quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs can help the Patriots out against the Buffalo Bills, with the game offering some AFC East implications.

The Bills are 7-5 entering the matchup, 1.5 games behind the Patriots in the division after falling to New England at home in Week 13.

Now they face Brady, who perhaps knows the Bills as well as coach Bill Belichick, while Buffalo will be playing to keep up with their division rivals Sunday — even against an NFC opponent.

A loss would mean the Bills face an uphill battle in the division standings, needing to beat the Patriots in New England the week of Christmas and for the Patriots to drop a game before the regular season ends.

It’s entirely plausible, with the Pats looking ahead at the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins to close out their season, in addition to that Week 16 game against the Bills.

For what it’s worth, Brady has a passer rating of 97.9 with 70 touchdowns and is 32-3 in 35 career games against Buffalo.