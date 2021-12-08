How Tom Brady Reacted To Patriots’ Randy Moss Trade Proposal

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the Patriots traded for one of the greatest wide receivers of all time back in 2007, Bill Belichick consulted his quarterback.

In the latest episode of “Man in the Arena,” we learned how Randy Moss ended up in New England. Moss laid the groundwork during the 2006 NFL season by secretly meeting with Tom Brady and making it abundantly clear that he wanted to team up. Months later, an opportunity to acquire Moss from the then-Oakland Raiders presented itself to Belichick and Co.

“So that offseason came and I got a phone call from Coach Belichick,” Brady said in Episode 4 of his new ESPN+ docuseries. “He said, ‘We’re thinking of trading for Randy. What do you think?’ I was like, ‘What do I think? I mean, abso-(expletive)-lutely.'”

The Patriots ultimately looked like geniuses for landing Moss for the low price of a fourth-round pick. The Hall of Fame wideout and Brady both set single-season records in that memorable campaign, which saw New England fall one victory short of perfection.