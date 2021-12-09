Bruins Should Push For Kevin Fiala If Wild Winger Really Is Available

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Fiala appeared to work his way into Dean Evason’s doghouse in recent weeks, but the idea of the Minnesota Wild actually trading the winger at some point this season seemed far-fetched.

So, it was fascinating that when TSN released its first “Trade Bait” board of the season, Fiala was No. 8.

Perhaps there’s a real possibility Bill Guerin would be willing to move the 25-year-old winger, and if that’s the case, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney should be blowing up his phone.

Much of Fiala’s career has been centered around trade rumors. He got off to a strong start with the Nashville Predators upon becoming an NHL regular, but his production started dipping and he was bumped to the fourth line. As things continued unraveling in Nashville, Fiala became a “change of scenery” player and revived his career upon getting traded to Minnesota at the 2019 deadline — the same deadline that saw Charlie Coyle get moved to the Bruins.

In many ways, Fiala is the poster boy for the change of scenery concept, having been a proven example that such trades really can rejuvenate a player.

He posted 20 goals in each of the last two seasons, slashing 23-31-54 in 64 games back in 2019-20 before going 20-20-40 in 50 games last season. The goal-scoring hasn’t been there as much this season (he has three with 12 assists in 25 games), but some of the numbers suggest he’s still an impact skater who can drive play. Fiala’s most common even-strength linemates (Frederic Gaudreau and Joel Eriksson Ek) this season all have worse Corsi For percentages without Fiala than with him.

Why then would the Wild want to trade him?