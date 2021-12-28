Ime Udoka Praises Jayson Tatum As Star Sits Due To Health And Safety Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss his first game of the season Monday as Boston travels to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he became the latest Celtics player to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The team announced Monday morning that Tatum entered the protocol, which seemed like it only was a matter of time as the Celtics deal with a full-fledged COVID-19 outbreak. A stint in the protocols could keep him out for up to 10 days unless he tests negative for the virus twice in 24 hours.

He was the eighth player listed out due to health and safety protocols for Monday’s tilt.

Still, head coach Ime Udoka acknowledged that the absence was not a reflection of the star forward, who is averaging 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds through 33 games for Boston this season.

“This obviously is not due to injury or fatigue or a rest night,” Udoka told reporters prior to Monday’s game. “This is something that we can’t control. He prides himself on his preparation … the amount of work he puts in to be able to play every night, the amount of minutes that he does and to be able to carry the load like he does. So obviously disappointed in that regard, but this is out of his control.”

The Celtics tip off against the Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET.