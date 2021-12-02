It Didn’t Take Long For Robert Williams To Make Presence Known In Return

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Robert Williams wasn’t on the floor for even four minutes before he made his return known to all those in attendance for Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Williams, after scoring the first basket of the contest, climbed the ladder for one of his typical alley-oops assisted by teammate Jayson Tatum. It made it all the more impressive that 76ers big man Joel Embiid was standing under the rim while Williams’ finish came just before the shot clock sounded.

Check it out:

Williams started Wednesday’s game for the fully-healthy Celtics after he missed each of the last three games and six of the previous seven.