Jake DeBrusk Snipes Home Bruins’ First Goal Of Game Vs. Predators

Jake DeBrusk is making the most out of his time on the ice right now.

It has been a tricky time lately as the young winger recently requested a trade, but he certainly looked good for the Boston Bruins early against the Nashville Predators.

The 25-year-old absolutely sniped a shot past the Predators’ goaltender for his fourth goal of the season to give Boston an early 1-0 lead over Nashville on Thursday off of assists by Craig Smith and Charlie Coyle.

You can check out the goal below:

JD starts it off. ? pic.twitter.com/FvM7XzPc4o — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 3, 2021

Now that’s just impressive.