Jake DeBrusk Snipes Home Bruins’ First Goal Of Game Vs. Predators

Jake DeBrusk is making the most out of his time on the ice right now.
It has been a tricky time lately as the young winger recently requested a trade, but he certainly looked good for the Boston Bruins early against the Nashville Predators.
The 25-year-old absolutely sniped a shot past the Predators’ goaltender for his fourth goal of the season to give Boston an early 1-0 lead over Nashville on Thursday off of assists by Craig Smith and Charlie Coyle.
