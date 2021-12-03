Jake DeBrusk Snipes Home Bruins’ First Goal Of Game Vs. Predators

What a shot

by

Jake DeBrusk is making the most out of his time on the ice right now.

It has been a tricky time lately as the young winger recently requested a trade, but he certainly looked good for the Boston Bruins early against the Nashville Predators.

The 25-year-old absolutely sniped a shot past the Predators’ goaltender for his fourth goal of the season to give Boston an early 1-0 lead over Nashville on Thursday off of assists by Craig Smith and Charlie Coyle.

You can check out the goal below:

Now that’s just impressive.

More NHL:

Bruins Follow Great Showing By Jeremy Swayman To Defeat Predators
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons
Previous Article

LeBron James clears health and safety protocols and will play against the Clippers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Michael Gallup
Next Article

You’ll Have To See This Michael Gallup Reception Vs. Saints To Believe It

Picked For You

Related