Jake Paul Knocks Out Tyron Woodley With Brutal Haymaker You Need To See

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Paul might be for real, folks. Just ask Tyron Woodley.

Paul, a YouTube star, improved his professional boxing record to 5-0 on Saturday night with a devastating knockout win over Woodley, a former UFC champion.

Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in August, but Saturday’s victory was emphatic, to say the least. Paul, who had been bloodied earlier in the fight, landed a crushing haymaker in the sixth round that sent an unconscious Woodley crashing to the mat.

Check out the brutal KO in the video below.

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY ?



He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten ?#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Paul also defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson and MMA standout Ben Askren prior to his back-to-back wins over Woodley. He had been scheduled to face Tommy Fury, but Fury pulled out of the fight, opening the door for Woodley to step in for a last-second rematch.

In hindsight, Woodley probably should have sat this one out.