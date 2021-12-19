Jake Paul Knocks Out Tyron Woodley With Brutal Haymaker You Need To See

This was a scary KO

by

Jake Paul might be for real, folks. Just ask Tyron Woodley.

Paul, a YouTube star, improved his professional boxing record to 5-0 on Saturday night with a devastating knockout win over Woodley, a former UFC champion.

Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in August, but Saturday’s victory was emphatic, to say the least. Paul, who had been bloodied earlier in the fight, landed a crushing haymaker in the sixth round that sent an unconscious Woodley crashing to the mat.

Check out the brutal KO in the video below.

Paul also defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson and MMA standout Ben Askren prior to his back-to-back wins over Woodley. He had been scheduled to face Tommy Fury, but Fury pulled out of the fight, opening the door for Woodley to step in for a last-second rematch.

In hindsight, Woodley probably should have sat this one out.

