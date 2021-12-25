Jaylen Brown Hilariously Responds Chipping Tooth Because Jayson Tatum

Brown chipped a tooth vs. the Bucks

Hopefully Jaylen Brown gets a gift card to his dentist for Christmas.

The Boston Celtics fell to the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in heartbreaking fashion but the loss stung a little bit more for the young Celtics guard.

Brown took an inadvertent elbow from fellow Celtics wing Jayson Tatum which forced him out of the game for a short time early after chipping his tooth.

After the game Brown took to Twitter with a hilarious response to Tatum’s bow.

“It be ya own people,” Brown said.

You definitely hate to see it happen.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
