Jaylen Brown Hilariously Responds Chipping Tooth Because Jayson Tatum

Hopefully Jaylen Brown gets a gift card to his dentist for Christmas.
The Boston Celtics fell to the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in heartbreaking fashion but the loss stung a little bit more for the young Celtics guard.
Brown took an inadvertent elbow from fellow Celtics wing Jayson Tatum which forced him out of the game for a short time early after chipping his tooth.
After the game Brown took to Twitter with a hilarious response to Tatum’s bow.
“It be ya own people,” Brown said.
You definitely hate to see it happen.