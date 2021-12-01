NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available ahead of Boston’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at TD Garden, according to head coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka acknowledged how the Celtics will be 100% healthy for just the sixth time this season.

Brown, who’s been limited with a hamstring injury, was listed as questionable Tuesday. Udoka believes he will play in the neighborhood of 32 minutes, as he will be available for eight-minute stretches.

Brown has played in each of the last four games for the Celtics, including Sunday’s win over the Toronto Raptors. He’s scored 16 or more points in three of those four games while shooting 43% from the field in those contests.

Brown missed eight games for the Celtics ? from Nov. 6 through Nov. 20 ? due to his hamstring injury.

Celtics big man Robert Williams is looking forward to being back in the lineup, as well. Williams had missed three straight games and six of the last seven, the latter stretch due to a non-COVID illness.

The Celtics and 76ers are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.