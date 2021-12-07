Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Won’t Play Vs. Lakers; Boston Star Not Fully Healthy

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown’s return from a hamstring injury has been a process the Boston Celtics have been careful with, and they’ll continue to exercise caution with the guard Tuesday night.

Head coach Ime Udoka revealed, per the team, Brown will not play for the Celtics when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. This will mark the third straight game he will miss.

Brown last played Dec. 1 in the Celtics’ 88-87 win over the Philadelphia 76ers and finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes.

Udoka told reporters that Brown “had a good workout” Tuesday, but still isn’t 100%. It certainly makes sense for the Celtics to not rush him back, but it does make the task of going against the Lakers that much more difficult.

The 12-12 Lakers look to bounce back from a loss Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET.