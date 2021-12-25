Jayson Tatum Accidentally Chips Jaylen Brown’s Tooth During Celtics-Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

We can’t imagine Jaylen Brown requested a busted smile for Christmas, but that’s what the star swingman ended up with Saturday afternoon.

Brown was on the receiving end of an inadvertent Jayson Tatum elbow during the first half of the Celtics’ matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The 25-year-old quickly went to the locker room, likely prompting injury concerns among Green Teamers.

Fortunately for Brown and the C’s, his absence from the Christmas Day clash was brief. The only damage from Tatum’s elbow was a chipped front tooth, which ABC cameras captured upon Brown’s return to the floor.

Jaylen Brown got a chipped tooth after this apparent elbow from Tatum ? pic.twitter.com/QHflLkbh1E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 25, 2021

Brown’s dentist surely can expect to hear from the sixth-year pro upon his return to Boston.