Jayson Tatum Calls Marcus Smart’s Foul ‘Gut Punch’ In Loss To Warriors

It really looked as if the Boston Celtics were going to complete the comeback against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, but a questionable foul on Marcus Smart proved costly.

After Boston came within 10 in the second quarter, Smart contested Steph Curry on a jumpshot and ended up getting whistled for the foul. Curry was awarded four free throw attempts after head coach Ime Udoka also was called for a technical foul. He elected to not challenge the call.

At the end of the day, the Celtics looked like a different team in the second half and ended up losing 111-107 at TD Garden.

“I think a couple of their guys got hot in the first half, and then we cut it to 10 and then that unfortunate play at the end of the second quarter, when we gave them four points, that was kind of like a gut punch,” Tatum told reporters after the game, per CLNS Media. “Because we had fought back in the last couple minutes, cut it to 10. We were down 20 something. But take away those, obviously we feel like we had some free throws we wish we would’ve had, it might have been a different ball game. But to their credit they played well the majority of the game, and you got to give them credit. They played well.”

Costly errors are no stranger to the Celtics this season, especially in games that are within reach. But there isn’t too much time to dwell on the loss. Boston hosts the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Tip from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.