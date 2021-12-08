Jayson Tatum Confident Him, Jaylen Brown Are ‘Hungriest’ Players In NBA

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum returned to the “Knuckleheads Podcast” for the first time since his rookie year — simpler times with expectations to exceed, not have hung over your head.

With some turnover on the Boston Celtics since then, he and Jaylen Brown have remained despite the change. The All-Star wing duo has been dubbed the two pillars of the franchise, and despite speculation about how they like playing together, Tatum stressed how much better they make one another to former NBA players Quintin Richardson and Darius Miles in Tuesday’s episode.

“We’re trying to figure it out together, but in a way we’re pushing each other,” Tatum said. “It’s been times where he’s done something in a game, and I’m thinking like ‘Damn, I’m trying to do that.’ And there’s things I did ? everything we do, we compete in a good way.”

That in-house competition has helped both players grow over the years and hopefully it results into them leading the Celtics to a title one day.

That means picking each other up during adversity along the way.

“I think honestly, me and him take the same approach of like, I’m getting better, he’s getting better — it’s not like we’re staying the same,” Tatum said. “We’re two of the hungriest players in the league. We’re trying to get there together.”