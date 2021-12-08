Jayson Tatum’s Signature Shoe ‘On The Way’ From Jordan Brand

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum might not have to wait much longer to get his own signature shoe.

The Boston Celtics wing has been wearing Jordan 36s made exclusively for him, but soon, he and young basketball players all over the world will get to take the Tatums for a spin — presuming that’s what he calls them.

The two-time All-Star revealed his own shoe brand is in the works on Tuesday’s episode of The Players’ Tribune’s “Knuckleheads Podcast” with former NBA players Quintin Richardson and Darius Miles.

“I can’t tell you all exactly when,” Tatum reserved. “But it’s on the way. It’s on the way.”

If you thought his Tatum’s son, Deuce, dressed well now with all his Nike and Jordan sweatsuits, imagine how cute he’ll look repping his dad’s own shoe?

Tatum signed a multi-year deal with the Jordan Brand in 2019, leaving parent company Nike.