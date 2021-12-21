Washington’s Jennifer King Will Be First African-American Woman To Coach NFL Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Football Team’s COVID-19 outbreak apparently will result in some major history.

When Washington takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, it will be without seven assistant coaches. Among them is running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will step into Tuesday’s game in his place, and she will become the first African-American woman and second woman in NFL history to serve as a position coach during a regular-season game.

Tonight @JenniferKing5 becomes the first African American female position coach in @NFL history! pic.twitter.com/VEHMO4R74y — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 21, 2021

King was a coaching intern with Washington in 2020, a role that had her working with the offensive staff throughout the season and assisting with the running backs. She was promoted to assistant running backs coach in January.

A seven-time All-American quarterback and wide receiver for the women’s tackle football Carolina Phoenix, King also has worked with the Carolina Panthers.

Callie Brownson became the first woman to coach in a game in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns.