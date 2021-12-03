Jeremy Swayman Joins Elite Bruins Company With 42-Save Shutout

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman had himself quite the Thursday night.

The Bruins goalie was peppered with 42 shots and stopped all of them in Boston’s 2-0 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Marquee teams have given the B’s trouble all season, and Swayman struggled against teams that had above .500 records. And still without Brad Marchand and head coach Bruce Cassidy, it was a much-needed statement win for both the team and the goalie.

Swayman did more than just earn the shutout win over a tough Predators team, though, he also joined some pretty elite Bruins company. According to NHL Public Relations, Swayman became the fourth goalie in franchise history to amass at least 42 saves in a shutout. He joins Bill Ranford, Tim Thomas and Jonas Gustavsson.

It’s unclear who will get the start between the pipes when the Bruins return to TD Garden to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.