Jeremy Swayman Welcomes ‘Great Mentor’ Tuukka Rask Back To Bruins

A little bit of healthy competition never hurt anyone, and that seems to be the mentality second-year goaltender Jeremy Swayman has.

He and veteran Linus Ullmark entered this season with full knowledge that Boston’s hope was for Tuukka Rask to eventually return, and with the longtime Bruins’ netminder practicing with the team again, both Swayman and Ullmark’s play has been impressive.

Coincidence? Probably not. But even though it leaves Swayman in an interesting situation, he welcomes Rask’s presence at practice.

“It’s great to see him back,” Swayman said after Tuesday’s loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. “He’s a great person to have around the locker room. Great mentor for me and many other guys. It’s the same thing, we’re all on the same team here. We all want what’s best for the team and if he can come and be a positive for us that’s perfect. We can’t ask for much more so it’s great to see him around.”

Ullmark has a .941 save percentage in his last five games. Swayman’s was .942 entering Tuesday’s loss, where he gave up four goals.

As for Rask, his practice time with Boston has increased since Dec. 6, where he served as Boston’s emergency backup.