Joe Buck Gets Revenge On Peyton Manning, Burns Former QB On Patriots-Bills Broadcast

It looks like Joe Buck got his revenge on Peyton Manning on Monday night.

Buck joined the “Manningcast” during the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game, and was asked by Manning if he ever wished he could interview a guest during the fourth quarter of a blowout game.

“Yeah. You know the last time I thought about that was when you guys played Seattle in the Super Bowl,” Buck said during the broadcast.

Shots fired.

In September, Manning sent Twitter into a frenzy when he said Buck didn’t have any knowledge when it came to defensive coverings.

“I need a co-host that knows nothing about defensive coverages like Joe Buck,” Manning said. “Troy (Aikman) doesn’t make mistakes very often, but when he does, Joe doesn’t know what he’s talking about when it comes to coverage.”

The Seattle Seahawks handily took care of Manning’s Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. The Broncos were the favorite to win, but four turnovers certainly did Denver no favors.