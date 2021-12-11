Joe Sacco Reveals Key For Bruins To Have Strong Game Vs. Flames

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins wrap up their Canadian road trip Saturday night with a game against a tough Flames team.

Boston is coming off an exciting 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers and has points in its last four games. Calgary, meanwhile, has lots its last three.

Despite the Flames’ skid, they still sit in first place in the Pacific Division and will be no easy task for the Bruins to take down. Assistant coach Joe Sacco revealed what his team must do in order to end the road trip with a win.

“Key for us tonight is trying to get ourselves to the inside of the ice against this group like we did against Edmonton,” Sacco told reporters after Saturday’s morning skate. “Toward the end of the third period we did a better job at putting some pucks inside. We had some bodies around the net and able to capitalize on a late goal. That’s going to be key for us: Working inside against this group here. Just limiting their chances because they have a good offense as well. Limiting their chances and capitalizing on ours.”

Matt Grzelcyk scored the game-winning goal against the Oilers late in the third period Thursday night.

The Bruins will need to play with that same type of urgency Saturday, especially against a tough team that’s looking to get back in the win column.

Puck drop for Bruins-Flames from Scotiabank Saddledome is set for 10 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage beginning at 9 p.m. on NESN.