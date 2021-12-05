Josh Allen Shares Bills’ ‘Main Emphasis’ For Matchup With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Allen knows the Buffalo Bills can’t afford to make many — if any — mistakes Monday night.

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season will wrap up with Allen and Co. hosting the Patriots, who will enter Highmark Stadium riding a six-game win streak. We’ve seen New England in vintage form dating back to late October, as Bill Belichick’s team has limited turnovers while also capitalizing on the opposition’s blunders.

Allen knows it will be imperative for the Bills not to give the Patriots extra possessions when the division rivals collide in upstate New York.

“…Really our main emphasis is just the turnover differential, battle with these guys,” Allen said in an interview with Steve Young, which will air in full Monday on ESPN. “Throughout the league, statistics show you win the turnover battle, you have a higher percentage of winning that game. So, we’ve been sloppy on our end the last few weeks so we’re looking to tighten that up. We’re excited to get out there and play.”

The Patriots (+10) currently are second in the NFL in turnover differential, while the Bills (+9) only are a shade behind. Something will have to give in this primetime tilt with first place in the AFC East on the line.