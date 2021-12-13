Josh Allen In Walking Boot After Bills Can’t Come Back Vs. Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buffalo Bills already were having quite the week, suffering defeats to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just six days apart. But their nightmare of a week may have gotten worse.

Quarterback Josh Allen did his postgame press conferences in a walking boot after nearly defeating the Buccaneers in overtime Sunday.

According to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com and Ari Meriov of Pro Football Focus, Allen said he was feeling “pretty sore” but didn’t think the injury was anything to worry about, considering he finished the game. He will undergo tests Monday.

Josh Allen in a walking boot. Says he doesn?t know how serious but he finished game so doesn?t think it?s big deal. pic.twitter.com/7vsT6PQx9r — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 13, 2021

During the game, Allen had his left ankle taped on the sidelines and reportedly had his left big toe checked out, too, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

With the Bills falling all the way down to seventh in the AFC, any serious injury to Allen could be brutal for their playoff aspirations — especially as Buffalo looks ahead to a rematch against the Patriots lumped into the four remaining games on their schedule.