Josh McDaniels Reportedly Not On Jaguars’ Initial Coaching Interview List

The chances of Josh McDaniels staying with the New England Patriots next season seemingly increased Tuesday.

Thanks to a new rule, teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars are able to begin interviewing potential coaching candidates during the final two weeks of the regular season, with the consent of a candidate’s current employer. Many have speculated that McDaniels, perenially popular during interview season, could be targeted to replace Urban Meyer, whom Jacksonville fired two weeks ago. McDaniels has proven his ability to develop young quarterbacks, and the Jaguars have one in 2021 top pick Trevor Lawrence.

However, McDaniels isn’t on Jacksonville’s initial coaching interview list, as reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

These are the six candidates for whom the Jaguars currently have submitted interview requests:

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

— Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowels

— Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

— Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

— Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

— Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

Pelissero also reported that Jacksonville has shown interest in former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

None of this means that Jacksonville won’t eventually ask to interview McDaniels, who also could field interest from other teams looking for new head coaches. However, it’s a decent indication that the Patriots offensive coordinator isn’t a top priority of the Jagaurs.