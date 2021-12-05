Josh Richardson ‘Good Spark’ For Celtics In Jaylen Brown’s Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics bought the dip on Josh Richardson.

Acquiring him from the Dallas Mavericks after he experienced two down years, Boston pretty much extended him the second he got here. And so far, he’s been one of its most underrated pieces — especially with all the absences the Celtics have endured thus far.

With his versatility and consistency alone so far, it’s been worth the investment.

“I think I just bring a good spark off the bench,” Richardson told The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, self-evaluating how he’s fit with Boston.

“Either way, whichever way the game is going, I think when I come on the court I can kind of sway it in our favor, whether it’s on offense or defense or just like diving on the floor,” said the veteran wing player. “I can be better being a little more consistent with my aggressiveness on offense and just keep knocking my threes down at a higher clip. I think I can be doing a better job there.”

Richardson is averaging 3.1 attempts from deep per game at a 34.0% clip, though the entire team is underperforming there, ranking 24th in the NBA in team field goal (43.8%) and 3-point shooting (32.9%) per Sportradar.

But he’s been efficient elsewhere, averaging almost 25 minutes in with 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks. He has a plus-minus of +18 this season in 17 games played.