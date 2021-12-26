‘Journeyman’ Doesn’t Begin To Describe New Ravens QB Josh Johnson

NESN Logo Sign In

The Baltimore Ravens will be down to their third-string quarterback Sunday when Josh Johnson starts against the Cincinnati Bengals.

You probably have heard of Johnson, as he’s been in the NFL for over a decade. But you might not be totally familiar with his journey in the league.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2008 and went on to spend three seasons in Tampa Bay. From there, the San Diego product put together a list of employment that is almost too long to believe. Since 2012, Johnson has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Bengals, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions. Mind you, Johnson had multiple stints with four of those teams.

Johnson’s professional football roller coaster isn’t limited to NFL teams either. He also played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the UFL, the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football and the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL. Two of those teams — and leagues, for that matter — don’t even exist anymore.

There’s reason to believe Johnson will perform well in the important Ravens-Bengals clash. While with the Jets, the 35-year-old threw for 317 yards with three touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts less than two months ago.

And if Johnson shines in Week 16, who knows, maybe he’ll latch on with a new team once the Ravens get Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley back in the mix.