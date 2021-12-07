Julian Edelman Posts Great Mac Jones-Bill Belichick Comparison Before Tilt

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square up in one of the most important games of the season Monday and Julian Edelman totally is locked in.

Prior to Monday night’s kick off, the former Patriots wide receiver took to Twitter with a hilarious side-by-side comparison between quarterback Mac Jones and head coach Bill Belichick with a simple message.

“Here we go… #LFG”

The Patriots carry a six-game winning streak into their AFC East clash while Buffalo is 3-3 over the same span. Whoever wins this game certainly has a good shot at the division title when all is said and done with the regular season, and Edelman clearly has his preference.