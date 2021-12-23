Julian Edelman Responds to Clip From Tom Brady’s “Man In The Arena”

NESN Logo Sign In

The newest episode of Tom Brady’s “Man in the Arena” arrived on ESPN Plus on Thursday and former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was referenced.

“Julian’s dad was pretty tough on him. Like Julian will tell a great story about charging the mound when his dad was throwing him batting practice. That’s what you need to know about Jules,” Brady said in a clip from the episode. “That’s what he does. He does not like being told that he’s arrived, he’s great, he’s got a role secured. Julian always likes operating from a place he’s going to get cut tomorrow.”

Edelman caught wind of the clip and responded in the most Julian Edelman-way possible.

What?s the saying? Comfort is the enemy of progress. Can?t get complacent. Period. https://t.co/qBWEehrLuR — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 23, 2021

It sounds like Brady hit the nail right on the head with his former longtime teammate.