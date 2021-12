NESN Logo Sign In

Juuse Saros will step between the pipes for the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins head to Nashville to take on the Predators and will try to get back on track in the effort.

Saros has been one of the best goalies in the league this season, going 10-7-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

For more on the Predators’ netminder, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.