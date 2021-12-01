Kiké Hernández Has Great Tweet After Kevin Plawecki Agreed To Red Sox Contract

Plawecki and Hernández will be Red Sox teammates for at least another year

by

Count Kiké Hernández as someone who is excited the Red Sox agreed to a one-year contract with Kevin Plawecki.

The teammates both played their first season in Boston in 2021 and will be sticking around for at least another year.

Hernández took to Twitter to express his excitement — with a fun little twist — to have Plawecki remain with the Red Sox.

“I’m in the corner, watching you sign it, ohhhh ohhhh ohhhhh!!!,” Hernández tweeted.

You probably remember Plawecki was the reason behind “Dancing On My Own” became the anthem of the 2021 Red Sox throughout the postseason. The catcher, along with Andrew Benintendi and Kevin Pillar, constantly played the song during the 2020 season, and the team just kind of naturally adopted it after that.

We’ll see if Plawecki continues to play the song next year, or if there will be a new one coming out of his speaker in the clubhouse.

More MLB:

James Paxton Contract: Reported Details Of Pitcher’s Deal With Red Sox
Boston Red Sox pitcher James Paxton
Previous Article

James Paxton Contract: Reported Details Of Pitcher’s Deal With Red Sox
Next Article

Western Kentucky vs. Texas-San Antonio Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Picked For You

Related