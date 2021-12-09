Kliff Kingsbury Has Suggestion Amid Bill Belichick Coach Of The Year Chatter

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick has not won the NFL Coach of the Year honor since 2010. Kliff Kingsbury probably agrees that’s hard to imagine.

Belichick and Kingsbury are two of the frontrunners for the award this season. Kingsbury has taken a young Arizona Cardinals team and developed them into one of the top teams in the NFC. Belichick’s New England Patriots currently sit atop the AFC East after a down 2020 campaign and 2-4 start in 2021.

Kingsbury was asked Thursday by the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman about being in the running alongside such an iconic coach.

“Until he retires, I don’t think anyone else should get the award,” Kingsbury said, while also noting that the award should be named after Belichick.

Maybe one day the award will be named after him — it would make sense, after all. But that’s certainly not imminent, and we’re sure Belichick also doesn’t care.