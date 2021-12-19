Knicks’ Kemba Walker Receives Loud Ovation In Return To TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

After being removed from the New York Knicks’ rotation for the last 10 games, Kemba Walker was back on the court Saturday night against the Boston Celtics. And the crowd at TD Garden was happy to see it.

Walker spent the last two seasons as a member of the Celtics and earned an All-Star nod during the 2019-20 campaign. But a mixture of injuries, inconsistent play and a huge contract torpedoed his value and led the Celtics to deal him to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past offseason for Al Horford.

Walker eventually was bought out and signed with his hometown Knicks but has seen his playing time dramatically cut down but due to a myriad of injuries and COVID-19 cases saw his name back in the lineup Saturday and TD Garden showed their appreciation as he was announced.

You can check out a clip of his introduction below:

Nice ovation for @KembaWalker as he returns to Boston pic.twitter.com/ASpLRQ5Ruk — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 19, 2021

In two seasons with Boston, Walker averaged 19.9 points per game to go along with 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and a steal in 99 games played. Walker was brought in after Kyrie Irving opted to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, and while at times he showed flashes of brilliance, Walker couldn’t maintain it consistently.