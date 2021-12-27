Kyle Van Noy Knows J.C. Jackson Should Have Caught This Interception

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Josh Allen didn’t make many mistakes Sunday in the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Patriots. And when he did, New England’s defense failed to capitalize.

A pivotal play in Buffalo’s 33-21 victory at Gillette Stadium came with 7:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Patriots had just scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to cut the Bills’ lead to five.

On first-and-10 from his own 25-yard line, Allen sailed a pass over the head of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The ball zipped straight to cornerback J.C. Jackson — who dropped it.

It wasn’t a routine catch — Jackson had to reach back across his body to get his hands on it — but was one the Pro Bowl cover man, who has more interceptions than anyone in the NFL since 2018, should have made.

“There were a couple 50-50 balls that we need to come up with,” linebacker Kyle Van Noy said after the game. “I know J.C.’s kicking himself for that pick, but we’ve got to have those, especially this time of the year with the season on the line. We’ve all got to come together and do a little bit more, and I think we should be able to do that.”

Given new life after the botched INT, Allen marched the Bills 75 yards in 13 plays, converting two third-and-10s with his arm (completions of 17 yards to Isaiah McKenzie and 19 yards to Diggs) and a fourth-and-1 with legs. He capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that put the game out of reach.

The Bills went 6-for-12 on third down and 3-for-4 on fourth down in the game.