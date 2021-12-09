Kyle Van Noy Reveals When Mac Jones Won Patriots Over As Rookie QB

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s possible Mac Jones would have won the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job even if Cam Newton had participated in every training camp practice.

But Newton’s five-day August absence — the result of a COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding” — had an undeniable impact on New England’s QB competition.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy confirmed that this week during an appearance on “Green Light with Chris Long.” When Long, a former Patriots defensive end, asked when Jones won his teammates over, Van Noy pointed to that one pivotal week.

“What’s been impressive I would say with Mac is, and I don’t want this to sound bad or anything, but when Cam was out for that week, and it was the day before we went against the Giants (in joint practices), he was balling against us,” Van Noy said. “It was like, ‘Oh, this dude’s good.’ “

Jones also excelled in one of the Patriots’ two joint practices with the Giants, receiving the lion’s share of first-team reps with his competitor sidelined. One week later, New England cut Newton and installed Jones as their Week 1 starter.

Since then, Jones has put together a stellar season by rookie standards. His 70.3% completion rate would be the best ever by a first-year signal-caller, and his 97.0 passer rating would be the sixth-best ever among rookies with at least eight starts. Thirteen weeks in, he’s Pro Football Focus’s sixth-highest graded quarterback, regardless of experience level.

The first-round draft pick also was able to quickly earn the trust of New England’s veteran-laden roster.