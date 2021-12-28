Lack Of Production From David Pastrnak Not Concerning To Bruce Cassidy

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is off to a slow start for the Boston Bruins, but Bruce Cassidy isn’t worried about his top-line forward.

Pastrnak has just eight goals in 26 games, but it’s not for lack of effort by any means. In fact, he’s averaging over four shots on net per game, he’s just been hitting the post quite a bit.

At some point the luck has to turn for Pastrnak, right?

Cassidy seems to think so.

“I think his game overall has been good,” Cassidy told reporters Monday. “I think it was a bit of a slow start. We addressed that and maybe reasons why earlier. I think he’s certainly gotten over the hump in that area. His legs are under him. To me, he’s had some tough luck around the net. I think early on he wasn’t shooting, then he started shooting.

“I can’t remember him hitting so many posts in such a short stretch of games, to be honest with you. If a couple more of those go in, all of a sudden maybe you’re not talking about his numbers being down. For me, that’s the positive. I think he’d tell you the same thing. If he goes two or three games and he’s not getting any looks, that’s when as a coach I’d be worried, and as a player he’d be worried.”

Pastrnak said himself he has had some awful luck in front of the net, but was hopeful the extra time off due to the NHL pausing operations and postponing Bruins games until at least Jan. 1.