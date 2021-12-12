Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Shares Diagnosis On QB’s Ankle

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears the Baltimore Ravens might have dodged a bullet on the Lamar Jackson front.

The star quarterback left during the second quarter of the Ravens’ loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh indicated after the game it was an ankle sprain.

“Lamar has an ankle sprain,” Harbaugh told reporters. “We’ll look at it more tomorrow and see where we’re at.”

pic.twitter.com/iM3f86k8Qe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2021

Jackson had to be carted off after sustaining the injury. He got hurt while trying to elude pressure from the Browns’ pass rush, but landed awkwardly as he got knocked down.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson and did a fine enough job — if nothing else, the Ravens stayed in the game — but not having Jackson for any length of time will hurt.

The Ravens are right in the thick of the AFC playoff race, and the loss of Jackson will reverberate across the conference.