LeBron James Makes Christmas Day History In Showdown With Nets

James made history Saturday

by

LeBron James made history Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed the Brooklyn Nets to Crypto.com Arena for a Christmas Day bash and the four-time Most Valuable Player etched his name in the history book.

James moved past fellow Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Christmas with 396 points and counting. Bryant not is No. 2 on the list followed by Oscar Robertson, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant to round out the top-five.

You can check out the rest of the top-10 below:

It’s just another milestone in James’ legendary career.

More NBA:

Here’s What Ime Udoka Said About Robert Williams’ ‘Elite’ Performance
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams
Previous Article

Here’s What Ime Udoka Said About Robert Williams’ ‘Elite’ Performance

Picked For You

Related