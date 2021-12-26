LeBron James Makes Christmas Day History In Showdown With Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

LeBron James made history Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed the Brooklyn Nets to Crypto.com Arena for a Christmas Day bash and the four-time Most Valuable Player etched his name in the history book.

James moved past fellow Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Christmas with 396 points and counting. Bryant not is No. 2 on the list followed by Oscar Robertson, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant to round out the top-five.

You can check out the rest of the top-10 below:

.@KingJames moves to the top of a list filled with legends ?



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/TZqTBxIvwU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2021

It’s just another milestone in James’ legendary career.