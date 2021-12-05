Lions Celebrate Like They Won Super Bowl After Walk-Off Victory Vs. Vikings

NESN Logo Sign In

Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions finally have their first win of the 2021 campaign.

The Lions, who have been mocked relentlessly throughout the season, walked it off Sunday against the Minnesota Lions as Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 11-yard touchdown as time expired for the 29-27 victory. It capped a 14-play drive in which the Lions covered 75 yards in 1:50.

Their celebration, while well-deserved, resembled more of a team that won the Super Bowl rather than a team who claimed a Week 13 victory.

Goff led the late scoring drive after coughing up what looked to be a game-altering fumble with four minutes left. It came as the Lions went for it on fourth-and-one from their own 29 yard line — a decision that undoubtedly would have been questioned if the end result played out differently.