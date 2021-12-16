Local Four-Star WR Headlines 2022 Boston College Football Signees

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston College ended National Signing Day with the 34th-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 247 Sports, and it was a local star that highlighted the talent coming to Chestnut Hill next fall.

Springfield Central wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. — who is a four-star recruit — is the top-ranked signee among the 21-player class. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wideout is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the state of Massachusetts behind Lawrence Academy’s Ty Chan, who is headed to Notre Dame.

Safety Sione Hala from St. John Bosco in California has an equal star and numerical rating.

There are several other New England players headed to Boston College. Here’s a list of local players joining Griffin, including their position, ranking and high school:

Matt Ragan (Lawrence Academy/Groton, Mass.), three-star tight end

Edwin Kolenge (Loomis Chaffee/Windsor, Conn.), three-star linebacker

Ismael Zamor (Everett, Mass.), three-star wide receiver

Jack Funke (Xaverian/Westwood, Mass.), three-star offensive tackle

Noah Clifford (St. Thomas More/Oakdale, Conn.), three-star offensive tackle

Check out the full recruiting class here.