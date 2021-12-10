Watch Louie DeBrusk Call Son Jake DeBrusk’s Goal In Bruins-Oilers

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a whirlwind for Jake DeBrusk of late, but he was able to score his second goal in four games Thursday night — not just in front of his hometown Edmonton crowd, but also with his dad calling the game.

The Bruins forward made it 2-0 on the power play in Boston’s eventual 3-2 win over the Oilers at Rogers Place to extend its point streak to four games.

Louie DeBrusk, who played 11 NHL seasons, is a color analyst for Sportsnet for Oilers games, and he was on the mic when his son lit the lamp for the fifth time in 2021.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel pretty good about watching my kid score a goal live, calling a game as he capitalizes on the power play and finishes that one off,” Louie DeBrusk said during the broadcast.

Hometown kid scores a hometown goal.



Jake DeBrusk extends the @NHLBruins lead to ??. pic.twitter.com/X9jP0zJ24T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 10, 2021

The two shared a great moment together in 2019 when Louie DeBrusk interviewed his son before the Bruins and Oilers dropped the puck.

The Bruins wrap up their Canadian road trip Saturday night when they take on the Calgary Flames. Puck drop from Scotiabank Saddledome is set for 10 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage beginning at 9 p.m. on NESN.