Bills Fan Takes Aim At Mac Jones, Bill Belichick With These Weird Signs

Good one?

by

A Bills fan tried to make a couple of funnies at the expense of Mac Jones and Bill Belichick on Monday night, but the quality of their jokes is up for debate.

Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan snapped a photo of a Buffalo fan who brought a double-sided sign to Highmark Stadium for the Week 13 showdown between the Bills and New England Patriots. One side took aim at Jones, while the other attempted to troll Belichick.

You can click here to view photos of the signs. Depending on your interpretation, the sign about Jones might be considered inappropriate.

New England and Buffalo both will look to get the last laugh Monday night. Whichever team prevails will enter Week 14 as the leaders in the AFC East.

More Football:

Why Mac Jones Did Not Speak With Peyton Manning Prior To ‘ManningCast’
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

How Bill Belichick Believes Weather Will Impact Patriots-Bills Matchup
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Article

Bill Belichick Had Simple Two-Word Explanation For Patriots’ Turnaround

Picked For You

Related