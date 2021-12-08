Mac Jones’ Cold-Weather Attire Vs. Bills Wasn’t What Everyone Thought

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — No, that wasn’t a scuba suit Mac Jones was wearing underneath his New England Patriots uniform Monday night.

The rookie quarterback confirmed Wednesday he did not adopt Tom Brady’s preferred method of insulation during the Patriots’ cold and windy 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

“I just had my normal dress on,” Jones said. “I’ve been listening to (veteran backup) Brian (Hoyer)’s advice and all that. You have to get what you have to get on and go out there and play, so you want to be warm. It’s a learning experience, but at the end of the day, none of that matters. You’ve just got to go out there and play in what you’re comfortable in.”

Jones sported a black hood and black long-sleeve shirt for what was the second cold-weather game of his young NFL career. Temperatures were in the 30s the previous week when the Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium, though that game did not feature havoc-wreaking wind.

Mac Jones is bundled up tonight. Full hood underneath his helmet. pic.twitter.com/lS9AA4snrH — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 7, 2021

The blustery conditions turned Jones into little more than a spectator Monday night. He attempted just three passes in the win — the second-fewest by any NFL team since the 1970 merger — with New England running the ball on 46 of its 49 offensive snaps.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner did contribute something to that ground-and-pound attack, taking back-to-back QB sneaks on a second-half drive that produced a Nick Folk field goal. Jones went 2-for-3 passing for 19 yards in the victory, which kept the Patriots atop the AFC East and conference standings heading into their bye week.