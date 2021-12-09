Colin Cowherd Embarrasses Himself With This Insane 180 On Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Cowherd now is very high on Mac Jones, but that hasn’t always been the case.

In fact, less than a year ago, the FS1 talking head mocked the notion that Jones could be a successful NFL quarterback.

“Mac Jones — good Lord, Mel Kiper’s gotta slow down on this,” Cowherd said shortly before Jones was selected with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. “Mac Jones ain’t gonna work, folks. It’s not gonna work. You just gotta come to terms with it. It’s not gonna work.”

Now, contrast that with what Cowherd has said since the Patriots earned a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, when Jones only threw three passes.

“Folks, young Mac Jones looks like young Tom Brady,” Cowherd said Tuesday afternoon. “You need to just put your arms around it because that’s exactly what it looks like.”

"I'm not afraid to say it. It looks exactly the same. The Patriots are asking him to do the exact same things with a smart offensive coordinator in the same system."



? @ColinCowherd looks at Mac Jones' rookie year in comparison to young Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/vgIto7i9Uk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 7, 2021

And he kept it going Wednesday.