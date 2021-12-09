Colin Cowherd Embarrasses Himself With This Insane 180 On Mac Jones

Colin Cowherd now is very high on Mac Jones, but that hasn’t always been the case.
In fact, less than a year ago, the FS1 talking head mocked the notion that Jones could be a successful NFL quarterback.
“Mac Jones — good Lord, Mel Kiper’s gotta slow down on this,” Cowherd said shortly before Jones was selected with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. “Mac Jones ain’t gonna work, folks. It’s not gonna work. You just gotta come to terms with it. It’s not gonna work.”
Now, contrast that with what Cowherd has said since the Patriots earned a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, when Jones only threw three passes.
“Folks, young Mac Jones looks like young Tom Brady,” Cowherd said Tuesday afternoon. “You need to just put your arms around it because that’s exactly what it looks like.”
And he kept it going Wednesday.
“Once you find the right quarterback, it just gets easier,” Cowherd said. ” … Mac is clearly good enough to win a Super Bowl.”
Hey, these things happen when your job is to say controversial things all day. Some of your takes are going to age poorly.
Of course, Cowherd’s reversal also could prove premature. There currently is no reason to believe that Jones is good enough to win a Super Bowl, despite how encouraging his rookie performance has been.
Jones and the 9-4 Patriots, who sit atop the AFC East and conference standings, will enjoy their bye week before returning Dec. 18 against the Indianapolis Colts.