Mac Jones, Man Of Few Words, Has Very Little To Say About Christmas

If you’ve watched any Mac Jones press conference this season, you already know the New England Patriots quarterback doesn’t have much to say about anything other than football. In fact, likely due to advisement from Bill Belichick, Jones rarely offers anything insightful about his own profession.

But the 23-year-old must have something to say about Christmas, right? Well, it depends on how you define the term “something.”

Jones on Monday was asked to identify his favorite holiday movies and songs during a WEEI “Merloni & Fauria” appearance.

Favorite song: “Yeah, um, I don’t really have one. But anything like Taylor Swift and Christmas, because my girlfriend. But I don’t have one for you guys.”

Favorite movie: “No, I need to watch more movies, though. I’ll have to get back to you on that one.”

Jones, when prompted, did add that “Elf” is a “good movie” — so there’s that.

The Patriots quarterback, who threw just three passes in his last game, will look to make more of a statement Saturday when AFC-leading New England visits the Indianapolis Colts.