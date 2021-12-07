Nick Wright Spent His Entire Monday Night Trash-Talking Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Wright tweeted a lot Monday night, and mostly about Mac Jones.

The FS1 talking ahead, and notorious Patriots hater, had a predictable reaction to the rookie quarterback throwing just three times in New England’s 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills. If you’ve watched “First Things First” at all since the start of the NFL season, you already know about Wright’s viewpoint: Bill Belichick and the Patriots don’t trust Jones, and consistently scheme around his shortcomings.

Well, Wright played the hits Monday nights, and the results were obnoxious.

Take a look:

Love the faith in Mac Jones early. Trusted him to execute a toss on 3rd & 5. He couldn?t quite nail it, but baby steps, people. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

Another 3rd & medium run. And another Patriot 3 & out.



Interesting! — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

Yes, Patriots fans, I know, I know? this is the first NFL game played in the wind. I get it. It?s super rare & somewhat unfair. Not something at all that AFC East teams have to deal with literally every year, particularly during the postseason. Just a random, one off event. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

The Bills should be mortified at that entire sequence. The fumble without being touched & then allow a 60 yard touchdown run when the entire stadium knows New England is afraid to pass. Then allow the 2pt conversion. What a debacle. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

Mac Jones didn?t file two separate cringeworthy trademarks right before this game just to hand the ball off all night! — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

The Bills just threw? INTO THE WIND???? Wow. Groundbreaking! — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

If the Patriots had a quarterback their coaches trusted they?d be the best team in the NFL by a wide margin? unfortunately they don?t so they?re going to end up 5th or 6th seed in the AFC. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

Ben is joking but this is literally the commentary about Mac this season from about half of the NFL media. https://t.co/xyHE9jJ108 — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

First NFL game played in the wind though, Kevin. https://t.co/Six8DBwWyj — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

I appreciate the Patriots eliminating the Bills from 1 seed contention.



Now, when the Colts beat the Pats in two weeks, the road will be fully cleared for the Chiefs to be back in their rightful place atop the AFC. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

Also, I can?t imagine being a Bills fan, for a host of reasons, but primarily because you spend an off-season building a team specifically to beat the Chiefs? and you end up letting the Patriots bully you in your stadium without a damn quarterback.



Sad! — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

That game was a great microcosm for the Patriots season as a whole: Best coach in NFL history + an outstanding defense + very good running game + a quarterback who just stays the hell out of the way.



It?s a great success story for Belichick.



More on @FTFonFS1 in the AM. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

Once again, Bill Belichick and I see eye to eye on his quarterback. Refreshing!



Much more on the Patriots winning the 6A District championship last night in moments on @FTFonFS1. https://t.co/NIEjlXa5Z5 — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

Wright kept it up during Tuesday’s “First Things First” episode, but also offered genuine praise of Belichick.

He even called Belichick “the greatest football coach ever.”

Belichick coaches every game like his family has been kidnapped and the only way to see them again is to win that singular football game.



No extraneous details matter. Win that game. Deal with everything else later. It?s truly stunning. And why he?s the GOAT. https://t.co/8nfOVSxp7E — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 7, 2021

The Patriots clearly did not trust Jones’ ability to throw the ball in swirling winds, but that does not reflect their overall confidence level in the rookie quarterback. Monday night’s game was rather unique.

Jones and New England now will enjoy a bye week before facing the Colts in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 18.