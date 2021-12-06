Mac Jones Files Trademark For Another, Less Tom Brady-Like Nickname

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jone apparently can’t decide on a nickname.

On. Nov 26, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback reportedly filed a trademark for “MJ10” with intention of using it on various merchandise. Many mocked Jones for choosing a nickname too similar to Tom Brady’s “TB12”, while Skip Bayless ripped him for other reasons — because he’s Skip Bayless.

Well, less than a week after filing the first trademark, Jones filed another for “MAC10”, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

Take a look:

After filing to get the trademark ?MJ10,? it looks like Pats QB Mac Jones has now also filed for ?Mac10.? pic.twitter.com/AassGgvspm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 6, 2021

That probably will be better received than the first.

Jones and the 8-4 Patriots will face the 7-4 Buffalo Bills on Monday night. First place in the AFC East will be on the line, with New England also looking to maintain its lead atop the overall conference standings.