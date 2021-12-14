Three Players To Add Off Waiver Wire Before Fantasy Football Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The fantasy football playoffs now are in full swing in the majority of leagues.

After a long season that has had its fair share of surprises — like the explosion of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor — and also disappointments.

With the playoffs beginning, you’re going to want to roll out your best lineup but with injuries aplenty and a league-wide spike in COVID-19 cases, you may need to hit the waiver wire for some help.

Here are three players to consider for your stretch run:

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Penny is rostered in just 8.9% of ESPN leagues, but may be hitting his stride. He just had 26.8 points against the Houston Texans in Week 14 and there’s sure to be an opportunity for him in the Seahawks’ backfield. Head coach Pete Carroll even said Penny deserves a shot to start so he should see an increased role. Over the next three weeks, Seattle will face the Rams, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons wideout is rostered in 45.2% of ESPN leagues, but has scored double-digits in five of the last eight weeks. Gage has seen fewer than six targets in just one game during Atlanta’s last eight contests. The Falcons will take on the San Francisco 49ers, Lions and Buffalo Bills over the next three weeks.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

St. Brown currently is rostered in 10.9% of ESPN leagues, but that number should rise. The rookie wideout has scored in double-digits in three of his last five games. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been looking for him lately and it has resulted in 12 targets in back-to-back games. Over that stretch. St. Brown has hauled in 18 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown — his lone score of the season. The Lions will play the Arizona Cardinals, Falcons and Seahawks over the next three weeks.