Maple Leafs, Senators, Raptors Limiting Venues To 50% Capacity Due To COVID-19

Ontario is making some changes to its venue capacity due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Canadian Tire Centre and Scotiabank Arena, which are homes to the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, will reduce capacity to 50% beginning Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Ontario is the first to bring back limits in its arenas in the NHL and NBA due to the number of positive cases in the area.

The Boston Bruins, who have three players in the NHL’s COVID protocol, are slated to travel to Canada to take on the Senators on Sunday after paying the Montreal Canadiens a visit Saturday night. Boston is set to play the New York Islanders on Thursday but won’t travel right away to Canada in case any more positive tests arise.

It’s unclear when the capacity limits will end. Ontario may decide to keep these in place for the remainder of the NHL and NBA seasons.