Marcus Smart Could Return ‘Next Game Or So’ After Hand Laceration

Not great timing for a big gash on your hand, but Marcus Smart at least seems to be healing quickly.

The Boston Celtics have six players currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and will be without the fiery guard again Wednesday as he was downgraded from questionable ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka gave an update on Smart’s progress after getting a “nasty cut” on his dominant right hand during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.

“He’s getting better,” Udoka said via Zoom.

“The laceration is still there and painful — didn’t have a lot of grip or touch. So (he) should be back soon. Tried it out a few times doing some different things and didn’t want to risk it getting worse if he reaches for a steal or something like that. Obviously the bandage or padding or whatever he needs doesn’t help to the extent that he needed (it) to but it’s a short term thing that (he) should be (back) next game or so.”

Smart joins Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schröder, Enes Kanter Freedom, Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Aaron Nesmith on the sidelines against the Clippers, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Boston then hosts the Phoenix Suns on New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m. ET.