Marcus Smart Removed From Celtics Injury Report Vs. Suns

Another day, another long injury report for the Boston Celtics.

As they host the Phoenix Suns for a New Year’s Eve matinee they’ll have a number of players still in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Celtics at least look to benefit from having Marcus Smart back, who the team claims lacerated his hand during Boston’s Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He’s missed two straight games since, with the cut apparently too painful for him to play, coach Ime Udoka shared Thursday.

Meanwhile, C.J. Miles has cleared out of protocols, where Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schröder, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Kanter Freedom and Bruno Fernando remain.

The Celtics and Suns tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.